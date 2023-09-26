CSIR 82nd Foundation Day: Lucknow facilities thrown open for public, students

Several Council for Scientific Research and Industrial Development (CSIR)- labs in Lucknow celebrated an Open Day as a part of the 82nd Foundation Day of the parent Institute in New Delhi, on Tuesday. School students during a visit to NBRI on the occasion of Open Day, on the 82nd CSIR Foundation Day, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, kept its laboratories, botanical garden, exposition and other facilities open for students and the general public during the day where over 1,200 students from 17 schools/colleges of Lucknow and nearby districts visited the various labs, plant houses at the botanical garden, herbarium on the occasion.

Scientists and experts of the institute interacted with the visitors/students and informed them about the different R&D activities and achievements of the institute.

Similarly, school and college students from across the region visited at CSIR-Central Drugs Research Institute, Lucknow. Students from Sultanpur, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Kanpur and Lucknow were a part of the open day. The day was marked by exhibitions, lab visits, and various competitions being orgainsed.

