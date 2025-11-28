DElEd/BTC certificates cancelled in UP for pursuing jobs, parallel courses

The Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), Uttar Pradesh, has launched a crackdown on candidates who pursued Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd/BTC) training while simultaneously holding government or contractual jobs, or while enrolled in another full-time academic programme. The Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority. (For representation)

Over the past four to five months, the Prayagraj-headquartered authority has cancelled the certificates of at least six trainees found violating these norms, officials said.

Confirming the action, ERA (UP) secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said that undertaking BTC/DElEd training while holding employment or being enrolled in another regular course is “strictly prohibited and clearly mentioned in the norms.”

The DElEd is a two-year diploma for candidates aspiring to teach in primary and upper primary schools. The course was formerly known as the Basic Training Certificate (BTC).

According to the ERA, one such case surfaced in Muzaffarnagar, where a candidate serving as district coordinator in the Office of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari reportedly continued in service even as he pursued DElEd training. A complaint prompted an inquiry, following which his DElEd Batch-2018 certificate, issued by a private BTC college in Meerut, was scrapped.

A similar violation was detected in Mirzapur, where a woman employed as a computer operator in the Office of the chief medical officer reportedly completed DElEd training while continuing her job. After the complaint was verified, her BTC Batch-2015 certificate from a private college in Chandauli was cancelled.

In Kaushambi, a panchayat assistant from Samrahata village was also found to have enrolled in DElEd training while remaining on duty. With the complaint proven, the ERA revoked her DElEd Batch-2022 certificate issued by DIET-Kaushambi.

Officials said these cases form only part of a broader pattern that has come to light in recent months. In another instance, a man reportedly used a forged caste certificate to secure admission to a BTC programme. After it was confirmed, his BTC Batch-2014 certificate, issued by a private BTC college in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, was annulled.

Similarly, a man working as an instructor at the Government Upper Primary School, Wazidpur, in Azamgarh’s Koilsa block, had reportedly obtained BTC training without taking leave from his job. His BTC Batch-2013 certificate from a private college in Ghazipur was also cancelled recently. Likewise, another candidate’s BTC Batch-2014 certificate from a private college in Kasganj, Etah, was revoked after it emerged that he had been pursuing BTC training alongside an LLB course, officials said.