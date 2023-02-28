Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Delhi people will ensure BJP defeat in LS polls: Akhilesh

Delhi people will ensure BJP defeat in LS polls: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2023 02:21 AM IST

By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, BJP has proved that it is not only against education, but also against the future of children of Delhi, says SP chief

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the BJP-led government at the centre over the arrest of AAP leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, saying people of Delhi will respond to it by ensuring the saffron party’s defeat in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo)
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo)

“By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, the BJP has proved that it is not only against education, but also against the future of children of Delhi,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, Yadav said: “Sisodia’s arrest has proved that the BJP has accepted its defeat ahead of the 2024 polls. That is why in various states, it is framing opposition’s powerful leaders. But those who struggle, don’t fear jail..after all how long can truth be held captive.”

The Samajwadi Party, in a tweet, stated: “To divert attention from price rise, unemployment and sale of public properties, the BJP is getting opposition leaders arrested. The oppressive BJP wants to finish democracy.”

