‘Dependents of ‘political prisoners’ to get free travel on UPSRTC buses’

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will allow free travel to eligible dependents of Loktantra Sainanis (political prisoners) on its buses, the minister of state for transport (independent charge), Dayashankar Singh, announced on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Political prisoners are people jailed during the Emergency in the country in 1975.

In a written statement here, the minister mentioned that under the existing law made in 2016, it was stipulated that after the death of political prisoners, their eligible successors would be provided free travel on UPSRTC buses.

“There is no need for a separate government order in this regard,” he said.

The minister stated that after the death of Loktantra Sainanis, eligible dependents would be allowed free travel along with one attendant based on the identity card provided by the district magistrate concerned.

He said that all necessary instructions had been given to the UPSRTC officials/employees in this matter. He also directed the department officials to ensure strict compliance with this order.