Depts that harm nature must pay for conservation initiatives: CM

Stating that there should be special parks for swamp deer and sarus crane, which are the state animal and bird of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath was of the view that government departments/agencies that cause ‘damage’ to the environment must engage in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities for the conservation of flora and fauna. (FIle)

“...those who harm the environment at any level, CSR funds from them must be utilised for the protection of the environment and wildlife,” the CM said at the flagging off ceremony for bikes and scooters given to the forest department as part of a CSR initiative, here on Monday. Also, a coffee table book on plantation drives was released.

“Such departments that cause the maximum damage to the environment and natural resources must be identified...” said the CM.

The CM also interacted with athletes who took part in the 26th All India Forest Sports Competition. The state forest department received 12 gold, 18 silver and 13 bronze medals at the contest.

The CM also said more than 100 crore trees were planted in the state in the last 6 years, due to which the forest coverage of UP has increased.

Take up plantation along amrit sarovars, says Yogi

LUCKNOW: The chief minister said thousands of ‘amrit sarovars’ were created in U.P, where tree plantation drive was taken up on a large scale. He urged during the ensuing Van Mahotsav a similar large-scale plantation drive along the newly developed water bodies be taken up. “We have to create new wetlands around Ganga and Yamuna.