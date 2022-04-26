Deputy CMs meet ailing Ram temple trust chief in hospital
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday met Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow and enquired about his health.
Maurya and Pathak visited the hospital separately.
Das, aged around 84 years, was rushed to Medanta Hospital from Ayodhya on April 24 following urinary tract infection and weakness.
“He was admitted here due to urinary infection and general weakness. He is currently under the close supervision of the critical care and urology team. His health is stable and satisfactory,” medical director of Medanta Dr Rakesh Kapoor said.
It may be noted that Das is suffering from chronic Kidney problem.
-
NCW chief seeks report on Dausa gang-rape, will meet victim’s family tomorrow
The National Commission for Women has sought a report from the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, on the gang-rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case and are looking for three more, said Dausa superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta. Police said they went to her parents' house in Dausa on Sunday morning.
-
Pandemic tested creativity, was an opportunity to learn, says Kakani
Mumbai After two and a half years of handling the municipal corporation's public health department through the pandemic, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani will retire on Friday. Q) Are we prepared infrastructure-wise and procedure-wise to handle the next pandemic? A) Yes and No. In that case, jumbo hospitals won't work. Q) What did the crisis teach you about managing the city? A) The pandemic has been an opportunity to prepare and learn.
-
Varanasi: Court wants Maa Shringar Gauri sthal inspection report on May 10
The court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, on Tuesday ordered the advocate commissioner to inspect the Maa Shringar Gauri sthal, in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex area, after May 3 and submit a report about it on the next date of hearing on May 10. The court passed the order while hearing the case pertaining to permission for regular worship of Maa Shringar Gauri (the deity) in the complex.
-
Aaditya Thackeray discusses NCMC-Railways integration with Ashwini Vaishnaw
Mumbai: Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray met Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on Tuesday and urged him to integrate Mumbai suburban railway with the National Common Mobility Card launched by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Thackeray is on a two-day visit to the national capital where he is also slated to participate in conferences related to the environment and climate change.
-
Mumbaiites forced to take overcrowded trains, can’t be cited to deny accident claims: HC
Mumbai: Boarding overcrowded trains is a calculated risk that Mumbai residents are compelled to take to reach their destination on time and it cannot be cited to refuse accident claims to suburban commuters, the Bombay high court has held, allowing an 80-year-old city resident's claim for compensation. A copy of the order was made available on Tuesday. A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre on April 5 reversed the verdict.
