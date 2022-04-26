Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Deputy CMs meet ailing Ram temple trust chief in hospital
Deputy CMs meet ailing Ram temple trust chief in hospital

Deputy chief ministers (CMs) Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak separately met the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at hospital and enquired about his health.
Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 10:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday met Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow and enquired about his health.

Maurya and Pathak visited the hospital separately.

Das, aged around 84 years, was rushed to Medanta Hospital from Ayodhya on April 24 following urinary tract infection and weakness.

“He was admitted here due to urinary infection and general weakness. He is currently under the close supervision of the critical care and urology team. His health is stable and satisfactory,” medical director of Medanta Dr Rakesh Kapoor said.

It may be noted that Das is suffering from chronic Kidney problem.

