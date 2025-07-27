Devotees to have access to entire 70-acre Ram temple complex after Oct

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is planning to permit devotees to roam around the entire 70-acre complex of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after October this year. As of now, devotees are allowed to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in the main temple complex only and thereafter they have to leave the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. It will take around three to four hours for a pilgrim to visit other temples spread around the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. (HT file)

It will take around three to four hours for a pilgrim to visit other temples spread around the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Construction work of the main Ram temple is over and now the remaining 14 temples are in the final stages of completion.

According to Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust, devotees would be able to visit the entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus after October this year. “Around 90 percent work of remaining temples spread across the Ram Janmabhoomi is complete,” he added.

Out of four entry gates in Ram temple, construction work of two is over. Construction work of the temple is almost complete with Ram Lalla installed on the ground floor and his family on the first floor in Ram Darbar. The second floor will house rare and significant scriptures related to Lord Ram, said Trust general secretary Champat Rai.

According to the Trust, a flag-hoisting ceremony is likely to take place at the Ram temple in November. The flag will be hoisted atop the 161-foot-high spire of the temple. Flags will be hoisted on the spires of all other temples within the complex.

Pushkarni and Panchavati

The Ram temple complex will encompass several notable features including:

Pushkarni: A sacred water tank, centrally located within the Saptarishi (seven sages) area.

Panchavati: A natural area that will be preserved in its original state, allowing animals and birds to benefit from the surroundings.

Saptarishi Mandap

The Ram Janmabhoomi complex has a Saptarishi Mandap which comprises seven temples dedicated to sages from the Ramayana.

These temples house idols of seers and devotees who played significant roles in Lord Rama’s life. They include Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Vashistha, Nishad Raj, Ahilya and Shabari.

Other temples in Ram Janmabhoomi

In addition to the Saptarishi temples, six other temples dedicated to various deities are under construction on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. They are dedicated to Lord Shiva, Sun God, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Goddess Bhagwati and Goddess Annapurna. An idol of Lakshman, in his Sheshavatar form, will also be consecrated in the Sheshavatar Temple.