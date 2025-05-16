Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Digitisation begins at Prayagraj regional archives with rare Duncan documents

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 16, 2025 08:41 PM IST

According to Rakesh Kumar Verma, technical assistant at the regional archives department, the documents in the Duncan series date from 1785 to1795 and have been preserved in the office.

The process of digitising centuries-old rare documents preserved in the regional archives department here in Prayagraj has started, with the Uttar Pradesh Development System Corporation Limited (UPDESCO) being entrusted with the task.

As part of the task planned in a phased manner, over a thousand volumes of the records of Jonathan Duncan will be digitised in the first phase. (File photo for representation)
As part of the task planned in a phased manner, over a thousand volumes of the records of Jonathan Duncan will be digitised in the first phase. (File photo for representation)

As part of the task planned in a phased manner, over a thousand volumes of the records of Jonathan Duncan, who was a resident of East India Company in the court of Raja of Banaras, will be digitised in the first phase.

According to Rakesh Kumar Verma, technical assistant at the regional archives department, the documents in the Duncan series date from 1785 to1795 and have been preserved in the office.

At present, barcodes have been installed on over a hundred documents of Duncan report. In the first phase, a total of 1,284 volumes of the report will be digitised by the end of this year. Thereafter, the work of installing barcodes on other documents will begin in the second phase, Verma said.

It may be mentioned that the East India Company had appointed Duncan as a resident to monitor the administration in the court of Raja of Banaras. Through his administrative office, he had prepared documents about the market system of Banaras, sources of revenue and development of old towns in that period.

Ghulam Sarwar, incharge of the regional archives, said UPDESCO has started the work of digitisation. “We are trying to complete the first phase of digitisation in the current financial year,” he added.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Digitisation begins at Prayagraj regional archives with rare Duncan documents
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On