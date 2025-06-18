Disaster response: UP submits proposals to finance panel, urges rule revision for funds

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday submitted a series of proposals to the 16th Finance Commission to fortify its disaster response and mitigation mechanisms. It strongly advocated inclusion of state-notified disasters—such as heatwaves, lightning strikes, unseasonal rains, storms, snakebites and drownings — in the national list of recognised disasters. The government strongly advocated inclusion of state-notified disasters—such as heatwaves, lightning strikes, unseasonal rains, storms, snakebites and drownings — in the national list of recognised disasters. (File Photo)

This push stems from the reality that these incidents disproportionately impact Uttar Pradesh, stated a release from the state government media cell.

Notably, as many 4,534 deaths were reported due to state-notified disasters, compared to 176 from nationally recognized ones, in the financial year 2024–25.

Key among these proposals is the request to revise the rules governing the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to ensure faster and more effective relief for disaster-affected citizens, it said in a statement.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the central government to acknowledge the severity of these challenges and to extend appropriate support. In line with this, the state has proposed increasing the permissible expenditure limit for state-notified disasters from 10% to 25%, reflecting the scale and intensity of their impact, according to the statement.

Another notable recommendation seeks to allow flexibility in fund allocation by permitting inter-head budget transfers within disaster funds. This would ensure optimal utilisation of resources, especially in cases where certain allocations remain unspent, it noted.

Additionally, the state said it has requested approval to construct dedicated buildings for District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) in every district — a move currently not permitted under existing SDRF and SDMF guidelines.

A demand has also been made to allocate 1% of the fund for administrative expenses, which would support the creation of a more robust and responsive administrative framework for disaster management.

These proposals are driven by the CM’s vision of making disaster management more flexible, efficient and people-centric. With the approval and implementation of these recommendations, the state is poised to become a model for disaster management nationwide, ensuring the safety and well-being of millions of its citizens.