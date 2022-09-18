Discoms told to curb electrocution incidents

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj on Saturday directed managing directors of Discoms to take steps to prevent incidents of electrocution.

Expressing concern over the recent occurrence of power accidents in parts of the state, he said assistant engineers and junior engineers should be asked to address the issues that led to the incidents of electrocution.

He told the MDs to get the cases of electrocution probed and take appropriate action against engineers if they were found to be at fault. “Also, ensure that the affected families are promptly provided compensation as per the rules,” he told the MDs.

Meanwhile, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma on Saturday met retired IAS officer and former UPPCL chief Avnish Kumar Awasthi. Awasthi was on Friday appointed advisor to the chief minister.

“Awasthi has rich experience in the power sector. We discussed several issues pertaining to the power sector and requested his co-operation in future too,” Verma said.