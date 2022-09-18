Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Discoms told to curb electrocution incidents

Discoms told to curb electrocution incidents

lucknow news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:25 AM IST

Discom MDs told to get cases of electrocution probed and take appropriate action against engineers if they were found to be at fault

For representation (Sourced)
For representation (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj on Saturday directed managing directors of Discoms to take steps to prevent incidents of electrocution.

Expressing concern over the recent occurrence of power accidents in parts of the state, he said assistant engineers and junior engineers should be asked to address the issues that led to the incidents of electrocution.

He told the MDs to get the cases of electrocution probed and take appropriate action against engineers if they were found to be at fault. “Also, ensure that the affected families are promptly provided compensation as per the rules,” he told the MDs.

Meanwhile, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma on Saturday met retired IAS officer and former UPPCL chief Avnish Kumar Awasthi. Awasthi was on Friday appointed advisor to the chief minister.

“Awasthi has rich experience in the power sector. We discussed several issues pertaining to the power sector and requested his co-operation in future too,” Verma said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out