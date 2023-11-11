close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Diwali special: Sweets are passe; healthy, non-sugar ‘shots’ are in

Diwali special: Sweets are passe; healthy, non-sugar 'shots' are in

ByDeep Saxena, Lucknow
Nov 11, 2023 06:28 AM IST

Catering to the demand for healthier sweets during the Festival of Lights, sweetmeats are being made without sugar and artificial sweeteners, using natural fruits and super-food seeds. These options are popular with both diabetics and health-conscious individuals.

Catering to the demand for healthier sweets during the Festival of Lights, sweetmeats are being made without sugar and artificial sweeteners, using natural fruits and super-food seeds. These options are popular with both diabetics and health-conscious individuals.

Seeds, dry fruits and honey based cookies available in the Lucknow market (HT Photo)
Seeds, dry fruits and honey based cookies available in the Lucknow market (HT Photo)

The Mithaiwallas and bakeries of the city are offering a wide range of delicacies minus sugar and even artificial sweeteners.

“The use of artificial sweeteners is also not healthy for the body, so we have launched a non-sugar range in which we did not use any kind of sugar. There were only dried fruits in them like kiwi, mango, cranberry and pineapple,” said a salesman at JJ Baking Co.

Giving these ‘natural’ creations a modern twist, they have christened them ‘sweet shots’, where pricing is done by-piece to encourage people to buy in small portions.

Vikas Malik of Danbro by Mr Brown says the demand for a ‘healthier option’ is gaining ground with each passing year. “Our power seed cookies made of seeds such as pumpkin, chia, sunflower, white sesame, black sesame, flax and almonds are sweetened with honey. A lot of science and healthy innovation has gone into it. The best part of it is the way the sweet is made, one has to chew it till it forms a paste. Once that happens, nutrients and mineral absorption in the gut goes smoothly.”

Sashwat Kesarwani, who runs the Fitness Habit gym, terms it a healthy trend. “Our nutritionists and trainers become alert, come festival time. We guide clients towards ditching sweets and fattening agents as they make the weight-loss fight tougher and are not good for your health. If necessary, then go for small portions and consume items where no sugar or artificial sweeteners are added,” he said.

Not just diabetics but the health-conscious too love these options. “Non-sugar options are not just for people with a sugar problem. Sweet is one thing one can avoid during festivals so the best is to go for healthy options, and when they are available in abundance without sugar, then it’s a win-win situation for everyone,” said Sushma Vaish, a homemaker.

    Deep Saxena

    Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

