Diwali spirit light up markets in Lucknow

On Dhanteras markets are abuzz with activity. Buyers are thronging traditional markets, high streets and city malls for the festive buying. We caught up with the festive shopping spirit and last-minute purchasing in the city.

Offline shopping is back!

Human resource professional Anjali Sharma is happy to finally shop offline. “It’s truly a good feeling to shop at real markets after two years of haitus. What is a festival without some offline shopping? Market hopping on Diwali has been part of our lifestyles for years and this year I have made full use of the option be it for jewellery or festive apparel pick,” she tells.

Lucknow Vypar Mandal vice-president and Geeta Vastralaya owner Prabhu Jalan says shopkeepers are delighted to get customers back to the market.

“For two years customers have been shopping online so now they nurture the benefits of feel-and-shop. The Aminabad market is packed with customers to the extent that I can’t think of leaving my shop even for a few minutes. First time in pandemic we are witnessing such a good turnout,” tells Jalan.

However he does agree that due to increasing prices the customers are feeling the pinch but still shopping within budget.

“We are yet to clock the pre-pandemic sales but the business and footfall is surely satisfying. We are expecting good turnout on Dhanteras,” tells Yogendra Arya general manager at Crown Mall.

Earthiness of mud lamps

With a positive campaign on lighting earthen lamps over Chinese lights, buyers are surely focusing on the traditional lamps which are available in beautiful shapes and colours.

“I have picked up diya from a humble shop. Initially, I bargained and she gave me some discount but then I paid her a full amount — in fact little extra — as they are selling to make a living with their make shift stalls,” says Ritu Kapoor, a homemaker.

The ongoing Mati Kala Mela on the premises of UP Khadi and Village Industries Board, Dilbagh, is also attracting customers.

The fair is a perfect shoppers’ stop for fancy clay and terracotta products for house decoration. The stalls are set up by artisans from Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Lucknow as well as other parts of the state.

Diyas or earthen lamps are ranged between ₹4 to ₹5 a piece while idols of deity starts at ₹40.

Spreading lights

Indian and Chinese string lights (jhallar) and decorative earthen flowers along with pipe lights, available at various local markets, are the most sought-after items.

Owner of My Choice Light House, Dharamendra Jaiswal says, “Surely the Indian make light is high on demand but Chinese ones are also far behind as they are economical. The pot or floating light are the best pick for this season. Pipe light string priced at 800 and above is the décor highlight.”

Yellow metal shines

Jugal Kishore The Jewellers, Gomti Nagar Partner Nilay Rastogi tells that market business is back by 70-80% and there is still scope for a rise.

“It is heartening to see customers back and good footfall but the sale is mainly for small to mid-ranged items. But it’s a good sign and we as jewelers are content. Gold is the focus and traditional jewellery is as usual high on demand but Turkish and our newly introduced Kuwati paper cut fine jewellery, both in yellow and rose gold is receiving really good response.”