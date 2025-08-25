DNB course in surgery at Lok Bandhu hospital soon

Lok Bandhu Raj Narain Combined Hospital will soon start a new Diplomate of National Board (DNB) course in surgery after receiving accreditation from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, last month, said Dr Arun Tiwari, nodal officer of DNB at the hospital. The hospital had introduced four DNB courses six months ago. (File)

“We have received permission from NBEMS to start the new course. The hospital has the necessary infrastructure and is fully equipped with modern facilities for students, including smart boards, projectors, a library, seminar rooms, and an extensive stock of subject-related books. We have also applied for subscriptions to national and international journals to support students in research and thesis work,” Dr Tiwari said.

He added that Lok Bandhu hospital has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for rotational postings of DNB students in super-speciality departments. “Students will undergo this training at KGMU at the end of their first year,” he said.

Six months ago, the hospital had introduced four DNB courses -- general medicine (two seats), paediatrics (four seats), orthopaedics (one seat), and obstetrics and gynaecology (two seats). With the addition of the surgery course, the hospital will now offer a total of 12 seats across five DNB disciplines.

The DNB is a postgraduate and postdoctoral medical qualification awarded by NBEMS, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Recognised as equivalent to an MD/MS, the DNB is a full-time speciality training programme that qualifies doctors to serve as specialists and faculty across India.