Don’t want to die on foreign soil...please help, says UP man stranded in Kabul

LUCKNOW\VARANASI: “We are all stranded in Kabul and don’t know what to do. We don’t want to die on foreign soil…want to return to India. Please help,” said Kanhaiyalal Sharma, 33, a native of Mubarakpur village in UP’s Ghazipur in an emotional appeal to the UP Government, seeking immediate evacuation from Aghanistan’s capital.

Sharma and his 18 companions from east UP have locked themselves in a steel factory in Kabul where they used to work. One Suraj Chauhan, 26, of Amoghpur village in Chandauli district of UP too is stuck in Kabul.

“Kabul is in a mess…gunshots and cries can be heard all around. And in such a situation, there is no other option but to lock ourselves,” said Sharma talking to HT on phone.

Sharma, a father of three including a 24-month-old-daughter, had left for Kabul on July 16, 2021. “Kanhaiya is a loving soul and an ace mechanical fitter. He is just Class 10 pass, but has good 15 years’ work experience after having worked in cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Chhatisgarh. Due to his fine work, he was approached by a steel factory in Kabul. We tried to stop him, but he said he is going there for only six months,” lamented Usha Devi, Sharma’s mother (a widow).

Sharma’s younger brother Angad said the family wants the UP Government’s intervention in bringing his brother and others stranded in Afghanistan back.

Mubarakpur village head Anita Devi said the village having a population of around 1,600 people is praying for the safety of Kanhaiyalal. “He is a humble person who helped his mother support the family after his father’s demise. I am sure our government will do something and bring him back safely,” she said.

Similarly, Suraj Chauhan’s elder brother Omkar has urged the government to bring him back to India.

“Suraj is married and has a two-year-old son Umang. He went to Kabul in January 2021 and worked in a company as a welder. He had spoken to me through Whatsapp messenger on Monday and Tuesday. He is living in a room in Kabul. The situation is very bad there,” said Omkar Chauhan.

Suraj informed that the owner of the company was taking care of his expenses, he added.

Chauhan said: “My father Buddhiram Chauhan, mother Amravati Devi, Suraj’s wife Rekha and all family members are concerned for his safety. We are praying for his safe return.”

“We urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure safe return of Suraj from Kabul,” he said.