Double engine govt changed Pratapgarh condition: KP Maurya

PRAYAGRAJ: UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Friday that condition of Pratapgarh was dismal pre-2014, when crime, land grabbing and hooliganism were common . He said that in 2014, the people of Pratapgarh changed their MP and in 2017 helped bring in a new state government which allowed the double engine government, with the BJP in the state and at the centre to change the picture of Pratapgarh for the better. Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya with BJP’s Pratpgarh candidate and sitting MP Sangam Lal Gupta in Pratapgarh on Friday (HT)

Maurya was addressing the public during a meeting organised to mark the nomination of BJP candidate from Pratapgarh seat and sitting MP Sangam Lal Gupta, at Rupapur ground in front of ITI.

Coming down hard on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), he said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wanted to cut the reservation of backward castes and give it to Muslims. “The Congress is in favour of giving the country’s resources to Muslims,” he claimed.

He said that under BJP rule, mafia and criminals had been wiped out in the state . Taking a dig at SP, he said that the family-centric party was only trying to send family members to Parliament.

The deputy CM said that there was a Modi wave in 2014 while there was a Modi storm in 2019 but in 2024 there was a ‘Modi Tsunami’. When the public supported PM Modi and helped the lotus (party symbol) bloom, Modi removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Now the party workers must work hard and ensure more than 370 seats (that the BJP got last time) by ensuring victory at every polling booth.

Referring to the struggle for the Ram temple at Ayodhya, Maurya said people of Pratapgarh very well remembered ‘Kar seva’ for the temple and the hardships faced. If Congress had built temples in Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura after Independence, people would not have had to make so many sacrifices, he claimed.

He also held the Congress responsible for China’s occupation of Indian land. He said that today some people were claiming that BJP wanted to change the Constitution whereas PM Modi considered the Constitution as sacred as a religious scripture and the Parliament House as a temple.

Earlier, after landing at Katra Medniganj by helicopter, the deputy chief minister led a procession and reached the meeting place. Later, he reached the district collectorate with Sangam Lal Gupta and other party leaders and got the nomination completed.