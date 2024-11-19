Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EC acts on SP complaint over police checking naqab-wearing voters

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 20, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The directive followed a complaint by the Samajwadi Party (SP), which alleged that police harassment of burqa-clad women during identity checks had previously contributed to low voter turnout.

The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday directed police chiefs in poll-bound districts not to verify voter identities by asking women to remove burqas, hijabs, or naqabs. The responsibility lies solely with returning officers and their teams, the CEO said.

The responsibility lies solely with returning officers and their teams, the CEO said. (HT Photo)
The responsibility lies solely with returning officers and their teams, the CEO said. (HT Photo)

The directive followed a complaint by the Samajwadi Party (SP), which alleged that police harassment of burqa-clad women during identity checks had previously contributed to low voter turnout.

Welcoming the decision, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand stated, “We thank the Election Commission for acting on our complaint. We hope these directives will be followed strictly to ensure voters are not harassed. If any misconduct occurs, we urge the EC to take stringent action.”

Earlier, on November 18, SP state president Shyam Lal Pal cited the ‘Handbook for Returning Officers’ in a letter to the state EC, asserting that voter verification is exclusively the job of EC officials. The letter also accused certain police personnel of forcing Muslim women to remove their hijabs or naqabs during previous elections, creating fear among voters and suppressing turnout.

Reacting to the SP’s allegations, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak dismissed the claims, stating, “The BJP is confident of winning all nine seats. The SP is resorting to baseless accusations as it has a history of questioning constitutional bodies. I assure you that all EC rules and regulations will be followed diligently.”

The bypolls for nine assembly seats in U.P. are scheduled for November 20, with the counting set for November 23.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //