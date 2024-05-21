EC update: 52.28pc polling in Lucknow, Mohanlalganj stands at 62.88pc

According to the revised figure, final voter turnout in Lucknow Lok Sabha seat is 52.28 percent and it remained behind its previous voter turnout of 54.78 percent in 2019 polls, confirmed state election commission officials here on Tuesday. “The Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat, however, has breached its 2019 Lok Sabha poll voter turnout of 62.74 percent with final figure of 62.88 percent voter turnout this time,” they added. This time, voter turnout was 2.5 percent below as compared to 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (For Representation)

Sharing the final figure on Tuesday, the election commission officials said the total voter turnout for Lucknow Lok Sabha which comprises five urban assembly segments, including Lucknow Cantt, Lucknow East, Lucknow West, Lucknow Central and Lucknow North, is 52.28 which is around 2.5 percent below as compared to 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

Lucknow seat has always remained behind its adjoining Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha that comprises four assembly segments of Lucknow, including Sarojini Nagar, Bakshi Ka Talab, Mohanlalganj and Malihabad, and Sidhauli assembly segment of Sitapur.

This time, Mohanlalganj breached its previous record of 62.74 percent with 62.88 percent polling, which is around 0.14 percent more than 2019 polls. The Mohanlalganj has maintained its trend of crossing 60% polling mark in Lok Sabha polls since 2014. The poll percentage here was 60.75 in 2014 elections, 46.27 in 2009 and 54.007 in 2004 polls.