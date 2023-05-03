Security beefed up for urban local bodies’ elections in Lucknow

The Lucknow district administration and the police have made elaborate arrangements to conduct free and fair civic polls in the state capital on Thursday. Polling officials collect EVMs and other voting materials at a distribution centre ahead of the urban local bodies’ elections, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

Security has been beefed up at all the 770 polling stations in the state capital where the first phase of the urban local bodies’ elections will be held on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

“Police are deployed in adequate numbers. Out of 770 polling stations, 114 are marked sensitive, 145 very sensitive and 75 as ultra-sensitive,” district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said on Wednesday.

Five companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and a company of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed for the sensitive polling stations in the city.

“The district administration is fully prepared to tackle unruly elements. That’s why CCTV cameras are installed at these centres,” the district magistrate said.

“No one will be allowed to use mobile phones inside the polling stations or paste or distribute any election-related material. If campaign material is pasted on the walls of the polling place or distributed by any party, candidate or worker, then legal action will be taken against them,” he added.

Entry of vehicles would be prohibited within a 200-metre radius of polling stations on the voting day.

“If a person repeatedly comes to vote in his vehicle, he will be considered a campaigner of a party and legal action will be taken against him. Only elderly people can be dropped near the polling stations in vehicles,” he said.

He made it clear that the polling stations would be tobacco-free premises.

“No use of gutkha, tobacco products, cigarettes would be allowed inside the polling stations. Their consumption would invite legal action,” he said.

“Eight pink booths have been made in each zone for women. Children would have kids’ zone,” he said.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has been directed to clean the area around polling stations and the Jal Sansthan has been directed to ensure supply of drinking water.

“Arrangements for drinking water and toilets would be made at the polling stations for staff and voters,” he said.

To check fraud, veiled women will be checked by women police personnel. Strict action will be taken against anyone found spreading rumours, he said.

Giving details of security arrangements, DCP, Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said,

“As many as 10 DCPS, 11 ADCPs, 23 ACP will remain deployed.”

Kaushik also said, “188 inspectors, 1371 sub inspectors, 330 trainee sub- inspectors, 9225 head constables and constables, along with 5400 home guards (will also be deployed).”

The 770 polling stations have been divided into 12 super zones, 35 zones and 128 sectors where police, sector and zonal magistrates have been deployed.

Each police station has been given Quick Response Team vehicles for patrolling. For effective monitoring, police in civil uniform will guard strategic crossings and polling stations.

“Liquor shops will remain closed on the polling day and enough traffic personnel have also been deployed for the smooth flow of traffic in the city,” DCP added.

Lucknow is among the 37 districts where the first phase of polling will be held on Thursday. The second phase is scheduled in the remaining 38 districts on May 11. Votes for both phases will be counted on May 13.