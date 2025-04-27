Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ensure safety of Kashmiri students in UP, step up security near borders: DGP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 27, 2025 07:06 AM IST

The DGP also asked for the strengthening of security on international and interstate borders, particularly in districts near Nepal, and effective checking of vehicles at toll plazas

In the wake of a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Saturday issued directives to ensure effective security arrangements in the state.

(File)
(File)

In a note, the UP Police headquarters said the DGP had asked police officials to ensure the safety of students, tourists, and vendors from Kashmir in Uttar Pradesh, and conduct thorough police verification of hotel guests, lodges, and tenants.

The DGP also asked for the strengthening of security on international and interstate borders, particularly in districts near Nepal, and effective checking of vehicles at toll plazas. The porous India-Nepal border is often used to enter the country illegally, according to the note.

The DGP also directed the officials to maintain a high level of alertness in all districts and commissionerates by deploying additional police and PAC forces in sensitive areas. Flag marches must be carried out in sensitive areas to reassure the public of safety and deter potential troublemakers, he said.

Prashant Kumar asked officials to ensure that all CCTV cameras remained operational and their feeds securely stored; to use drone cameras to monitor sensitive areas; to increase vigilance near religious places; to conduct regular checks for any objectionable material and ensure effective night patrols. “Strengthen security at airports, railway stations, bus stations, malls, cinema halls, and other crowded areas. Ensure thorough security arrangements at religious and historical sites,” he added.

He also said police officials must keep a close watch on social media platforms, promptly counter any inflammatory or misleading posts, and take strict action against violators. He asked them to strengthen local intelligence networks, identify strategic locations and deploy effective police reserves to handle any event of emergency.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Ensure safety of Kashmiri students in UP, step up security near borders: DGP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On