Entrance test to study forensic science on June 18

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 03, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The director of UPSFIS said the exam will be held in the UPPSC building at Sector D, Aliganj of Lucknow from 12 pm to 2 pm

The entrance examination for admission into five courses offered by the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) will be held on June 18 (Sunday), Uttar Pradesh Police said in a note on Friday. Applicants can download their identity cards from the institute’s website from Tuesday, it added.

Goswami said the institute will help youths become forensic experts who will then help the police machinery to solve criminal cases scientifically
Additional director general (ADG) GK Goswami, who is also the director of UPSFIS, said the exam will be held in the UPPSC building at Sector D, Aliganj of Lucknow from 12 pm to 2 pm . He added the academic session will likely begin in July last or August.

Goswami said the institute will help youths become forensic experts who will then help the police machinery to solve criminal cases scientifically.

A previous press note regarding the application process shared by the department had stated that the government kept the fees reasonably low at 12,000 per semester so that even economically weaker youths can secure admissions into the forensic science courses.

A total of 160 students will be enrolled in BSc/MSc Forensic Science, PG Diploma in Forensic Document Examination, PG Diploma in Cyber Security, PG Diploma in DNA Forensic, and PG Diploma in Forensic Ballistics and Explosives. While B.Sc./M.Sc. Forensic Science is a five-year course, the others are one-year diploma courses. And as many as 40 students will be able to get admission into the BSc/MSc Forensic Science course, while 30 students each will be enrolled in the remaining four diploma courses.

