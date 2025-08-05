Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
‘Entry prohibited’ signs up, unsafe school buildings to be razed in UP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Updated on: Aug 05, 2025 07:50 pm IST

The move comes in the wake of reports about crumbling school infrastructure, which officials say poses a serious threat to life and has impacted the department’s image.

The basic education department has directed all districts in Uttar Pradesh to seal and mark unsafe school buildings with ‘Entry Prohibited’ warnings on all sides, following a state-wide drive to identify and demolish dilapidated structures on council school premises.

“All unsafe structures must be identified, verified, and either demolished or sealed without delay,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that any negligence will invite strict departmental action.

The department has ordered urgent action to prevent student and teacher access to unsafe structures. Buildings declared unfit by the technical committee will not be used for academic activities and will be sealed with masonry to block entry, officials said.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said the safety of children cannot be compromised. He warned that if any mishap occurs due to structural failure, the responsible officer will face direct accountability.

District officials have been asked to submit lists of such buildings to the technical committee for verification within a fixed timeframe. Meanwhile, previously flagged structures must also be re-verified and reported without delay, according to a press release.

In places where school buildings have been declared unsafe, alternate arrangements must be made. Classes may be shifted to safe classrooms, other school buildings, panchayat bhawans, or village secretariats. Local municipal and panchayat bodies have been tasked with ensuring proper drainage and cleanliness, the department stated.

