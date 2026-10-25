Musafir Cafe author Divya Prakash Dubey: Lucknow is the core of my stories

Author Divya Prakash Dubey is basking in the overwhelming response to the OTT adaptation of his book Musafir Cafe. During a visit to his hometown, he reflects on how the city and his experiences there have deeply shaped his storytelling. Author Divya Prakash Dubey on his visit to Lucknow (Photo: Deep Saxena)

“The roof of my house is the base of all my stories. It may sound philosophical, but when nothing much was happening in life, joh bechaini chhat pe tahelte hue mehsoos ki wahi mera adhaar hai! I did my schooling and my first job here. I got very emotional when someone shared a photo of a big Musafir Cafe hoarding that was visible from my home’s roof,” says Dubey.

He reveals that while his books may be set in different cities, their emotional and creative roots remain firmly anchored in Lucknow. “The reassurance that mohalle ke bhaiyya offer, with a hand on your shoulder and the promise that sab ho jayega, gave me the confidence to believe that things will work out. The essence of my stories lies in Lucknow.”