Actor Fahmaan Khan on a shoot in Lucknow: The city offers a lot to observe and draw inspiration from

Actor Fahmaan Khan is currently soaking in the vibe of Uttar Pradesh’s capital. The actor is in Lucknow filming for his upcoming series, Shubh Shagun Shehnaiyan, and despite busy schedules, he is ”thoroughly enjoying” his time on set in Lucknow. Speaking about his experience of filming on location, the Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha actor says, “Shooting here has been a lovely experience so far. The city has its own charm, especially its older neighbourhoods and beautiful architecture.” While packed shifts leave little room for sightseeing, Khan hopes to explore more before wrapping up. “Our schedules can get quite hectic at times, so I haven’t had much time to explore, but I’d love to visit more of the city’s older areas. Lucknow has a distinct character that makes shooting here a special experience.” Actor Fahmaan Khan

For an actor, heritage backdrops often do more than just serve as a visual context, Khan believes that performing in real-world settings naturally elevates an actor’s process. “Shooting at real locations adds authenticity to a performance. The architecture and the atmosphere can help you connect with a scene in a different way,” he explains. “As actors, we spend a lot of time understanding our characters, and our surroundings can sometimes help us get into that space naturally. A city like Lucknow offers plenty to observe and draw inspiration from.”

No visit to Lucknow is complete without a dive into its culinary heritage, and Khan is keen on experiencing the local food trail before heading back. “I’ve heard a lot about Lucknow’s food, especially its kebabs and more of Awadhi platter. Food is one of the best ways to experience a place because every city has something unique to offer. You can’t visit Lucknow without exploring its food culture!,” he says, adding.

Filming on public streets often brings local crowds, and the reception in Lucknow has been warm for him. “It’s always a lovely feeling when people recognise you and come forward to show their love. These interactions are special because you get to see how people connect with your work,” Khan reflects. “Of course, we have to manage things while shooting, but I appreciate the affection. It’s encouraging to know that your work creates a connection beyond the screen.”

When asked to sum up the current atmosphere on set in one word, Khan says: “Energetic! There’s always a lot happening on set. Working with a team that’s equally invested in the project keeps the enthusiasm going. That positive energy makes even long shooting schedules more enjoyable.”

Transitioning from the rigorous grind of daily television to web series has been a seamless evolution for the actor. “Television has taught me a lot about discipline and consistency, especially when it comes to working with tight schedules,” Khan says.

As the shoot progresses toward wrap-up, Khan is clear about what he plans to carry back with him. “Memories, definitely! Every shoot leaves you with moments that stay with you long after the project is over. The people you work with and the experiences you share along the way are what make a schedule memorable. I’d also love to take back some local Lucknow specialities if I get the chance.”