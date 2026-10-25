Dipika Chikhlia finds her ‘spiritual calling’ in Vrindavan; readies for a creative comeback

For actor-politician Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, the constant hustle of professional life demands a pause button. “You could say it was time for me to hit that reset, so I planned my trip to Uttar Pradesh for my spiritual calling,” she says. Dipika Chikhlia

During her visit, Chikhlia sought blessings at the Banke Bihari and Radha Raman temples. “Not just the temples, but I also had a chance to meet Acharya Premanand Maharaj, it was a deeply moving experience. I feel that whenever we as humans feel weak, places like Vrindavan and Ayodhya have answers for us all.”

For Chikhlia, this trip was about self-love and reflection. “Every few months, I need to connect. If you take this kind of trip every two-three months, you reflect within yourself. I like it because, between the work, travel, makeup, and running from meeting to meeting, you become unaware of your own self. You need that time for yourself. I look forward to these opportunities; it’s my ‘me time’ a chance to evolve.”

Regarding her return to the screen, she adds, “Today, I’m more than ready to be back to acting. If something comes up, I would be very happy to take it. Earlier, it was only films, but OTT has become a content-driven platform where clean stories sans slurs and unnecessary glamour are the focus.”

The actor reveals she is already developing a concept close to her heart. “There is a subject that has been playing on my mind for a long time: Chaitanya Mahaprabhu (the 15th-century saint from Bengal and founder of Gaudiya Vaishnavism). It’s historical and spiritual, so I am planning to make a project along those lines. Soon, I will be in a better position to talk about it,” she shares.