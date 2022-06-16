e-rickshaw registrations in Lucknow: Register only with NOC, LMC writes to RTO
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has written to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to not to register e-rickshaws without their no objection certificate (NOC).
A letter is also being sent to the RTO on behalf of the LMC to ban registrations without NOC. Also, drivers of e-rickshaws within municipal limits will have to take permission by depositing the fee fixed with the LMC. The proposal has been passed in a meeting of the LMC house held on Monday.
The LMC aims to earn ₹7 crore by giving NOCs to e-rickshaws.
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “Regulating e-rickshaws is very important for the city. The LMC house passed a resolution to regulate the plying of e-rickshaws on city roads.”
In the resolution passed by the House, those driving e-rickshaws within municipal limits will have to deposit ₹2,000 operating fee annually. Only those rickshaws that deposit this fee will be registered with the RTO.
Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said that rules and regulations are being drafted by the LMC for making an NOC mandatory for e-rickshaws. LMC will take the NOC fee in the same way as it takes the licence fee of a hotel, nursing home, liquor-beer shop and bar.
He said, “A letter is being sent to the RTO requesting not to register any e-rickshaw without the NOC of the LMC. Whoever plies an e-rickshaw within the municipal limits will have to take permission.”
The LMC is expected to earn several crores by giving NOCs to e-rickshaws. There are around 35,000 e-rickshaws in the city. In such a situation, the LMC is expected to earn an annual income of about ₹7 crore on charging an operating fee of ₹2,000 per e-rickshaw.
