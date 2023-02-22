Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 'Everyone knows what happened…': Neha Singh Rathore on Kanpur Police notice over 'UP Mein Ka Ba' song

'Everyone knows what happened…': Neha Singh Rathore on Kanpur Police notice over 'UP Mein Ka Ba' song

lucknow news
Updated on Feb 22, 2023 02:32 PM IST

UP Mein Ka Ba news: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia called the move shameful, and asked "Is the BJP so scared of the voice of a folk singer?"

Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore. (Twitter)
Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore. (Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Singer Neha Rathore - of 'UP Mein Ka Ba' fame - has declined to comment on a notice served Tuesday night by Kanpur Police for allegedly inciting hatred through her music. The song questions the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of two women in a bulldozer-demolition drive.

The folk singer - who has been backed opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party leader and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav - also seemed to take a swipe at the cops, declaring 'they only like people who praise the government'. "Everyone knows what happened in rural Kanpur where two women died during an eviction drive. I wrote a song on it… police came to my house gave notice."

"In the notice they asked whether the song was uploaded from my handle… have I sung this song or not? I will answer this after consulting a lawyer. They only like people who praise the government and not people like me who question the government," she was quoted by news agency ANI.

Neha Rathore is a Kanpur University graduate, calls herself a 'jan kavi', or 'people's poet' and claims inspiration from Bhojpuri poets like Mahendra Misir.

READ | Who is 'UP Mein Ka Ba' fame Neha Singh Rathore?

The song in question was released before the 2022 UP Assembly election and after the success of 'Bihar Mein Ka Ba' in 2020.

On February 16, the singer released the second part of the song, and it was that which triggered a police notice asking if she had written the lyrics. In a viral video she asks the cops "who is making you do this?" as she receives the notice.

READ | 'Not afraid of trolls, will continue to raise public issues via Bhojpuri songs', says singer Neha Singh Rathore

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia called the move shameful, and asked "Is the BJP so scared of the voice of a folk singer?" Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to the notice to Neha Rathore.

"If you have not written the lyrics, then has the lyricist taken your permission?" the police asked in their notice, demanding to know of Neha Rathore was aware of her song's 'adverse impact' on society.

READ | 'UP mein ka ba' singer Neha Singh Rathore served police notice, asked 'Who wrote lyrics?'

"This song has created enmity and tension in society… you are legally bound to make your stand clear. You are required to file your reply within three days of receiving the notice."

The police also warned Neha Rathore that if the reply is 'not found satisfactory' a case will be registered - they did not specify the charges - and 'proper legal investigation' will be held.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kanpur uttar pradesh
kanpur uttar pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out