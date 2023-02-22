'Everyone knows what happened…': Neha Singh Rathore on Kanpur Police notice over 'UP Mein Ka Ba' song

Singer Neha Rathore - of 'UP Mein Ka Ba' fame - has declined to comment on a notice served Tuesday night by Kanpur Police for allegedly inciting hatred through her music. The song questions the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of two women in a bulldozer-demolition drive.

The folk singer - who has been backed opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party leader and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav - also seemed to take a swipe at the cops, declaring 'they only like people who praise the government'. "Everyone knows what happened in rural Kanpur where two women died during an eviction drive. I wrote a song on it… police came to my house gave notice."

"In the notice they asked whether the song was uploaded from my handle… have I sung this song or not? I will answer this after consulting a lawyer. They only like people who praise the government and not people like me who question the government," she was quoted by news agency ANI.

Neha Rathore is a Kanpur University graduate, calls herself a 'jan kavi', or 'people's poet' and claims inspiration from Bhojpuri poets like Mahendra Misir.

The song in question was released before the 2022 UP Assembly election and after the success of 'Bihar Mein Ka Ba' in 2020.

On February 16, the singer released the second part of the song, and it was that which triggered a police notice asking if she had written the lyrics. In a viral video she asks the cops "who is making you do this?" as she receives the notice.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia called the move shameful, and asked "Is the BJP so scared of the voice of a folk singer?" Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to the notice to Neha Rathore.

"If you have not written the lyrics, then has the lyricist taken your permission?" the police asked in their notice, demanding to know of Neha Rathore was aware of her song's 'adverse impact' on society.

"This song has created enmity and tension in society… you are legally bound to make your stand clear. You are required to file your reply within three days of receiving the notice."

The police also warned Neha Rathore that if the reply is 'not found satisfactory' a case will be registered - they did not specify the charges - and 'proper legal investigation' will be held.

