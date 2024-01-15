Expect slight relief from cold in U.P, but briefly: Met

Expect slight relief from fog and cold weather from Wednesday as Easterly Winds will settle in, leading to marginal rise in day and night temperatures. It will be for a brief phase though, said a Met official on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In Lucknow, as soon as the fog disappeared by 11 am, and as the sun made its presence felt, it returned the smiles to people’s faces. The maximum temperature in Lucknow was 15 degrees Celsius, which was 5.7 degrees below normal.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The forecast for Lucknow is dense to very dense fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later. A cold day is very likely over the area. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 16 and six degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD predicted dense to very dense fog with visibility of 50 meters likely in some places over UP during night/morning and cold to severe cold days likely at isolated places in some parts of U.P. on January 16. But the foggy situation will ease a little on January 17, said Mohd Danish, Met office in-charge.

While the intensity of fog was less in the state capital on Monday, cities like Aligarh, Hardoi and Bareilly recorded very dense fog with visibility up to 25 meters. Jhansi, Kanpur and Shahjahanpur also recorded very dense fog with 500 m visibility while Meerut and Gorakhpur recorded moderate fog (200 m visibility) on Monday at 8.30 am.

Muzaffarnagar and Meerut recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 3.6 degrees Celsius in the state, Churk 3.8, Fatehgarh 4, Najibababd 4.5, Fatehpur 5.2, Moradabad 5.4, Aligarh and Orai 6.6, Agra 7.2, Lucknow 7.4, Fursatganj 7.6 and Sultanpur 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum day temperature at Fatehgarh was recorded at 9.7 which was 9.6 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature in Kanpur was 10.2 degrees Celsius, 9.9 degrees Celsius below normal.

Even during the day, in Hardoi, people were shivering at 11 degrees Celsius, Bareilly 11.3, Shahajhanpur and Najibabad 11.5, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar 12, Gorakhpur 13.6 degrees Celsius.

The state forecast weather most likely dry over the state. The Met department has issued a warning of dense to very dense fog at many places over the state. Cold wave likely at isolated places in West UP. Ground frost is very likely at isolated places in West UP.