Facing flak, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav now says remark was on ‘corrupt mentality’

Facing criticism over his statement on wing commander Vyomika Singh, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday clarified that he was making a point about people with “corrupt mentality”. Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav. (HT file)

“In some states of North India, particularly Uttar Pradesh, false cases are being filed against people on the basis of religion, caste and class. Encounters are being carried out on the basis of caste and religion. Property is being seized by declaring them gangsters on the basis of caste, religion and class. Women are being tortured on the basis of caste, religion and class. Postings of employees and officers are done on the basis of caste, religion and class...,” Yadav posted on X.

“I had made statements about people with such corrupt mentality in a programme yesterday, stating that Colonel Sofiya was abused because she was identified by her religion, Foreign Secretary Misri was abused. If these abusers had come to know that Vyomika Singh is Jatav and Air Marshal Bharti is Yadav, they would not have refrained from abusing these officers also,” he claimed.

“I am surprised that the Chief Minister, under whose nose unimaginable atrocities are being committed on minorities, Dalits and backward classes, tweeted without even listening to my entire statement. I have no complaint against the media channels that have taken over Islamabad and Rawalpindi because no one except the ruling party trusts them,” the SP leader further wrote on X.

On Thursday, a video of Yadav went viral in which he could be heard purportedly taking name of the caste of wing commander Vyomika Singh. Wing commander Vyomika Singh and colonel Sofiya Qureshi are the two uniformed women who led the briefings on Operation Sindoor along with foreign secretary Vikram Misri. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the SP leader for viewing the armed forces through a “casteist” lens.