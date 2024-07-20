Fake KV temple website cheats devotees

VARANASI Cyber crooks duped several devotees by creating a fake website of Kashi Vishwanath Temple . The matter came to light when the devotees contacted the temple. Shortly afterwards, the chief executive officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple shot off a letter to the DGP and Varanasi police commissioner about it. A team of cyber experts has been assigned the investigation. A team of cyber experts has been assigned the investigation. (Pic for representation)

According to the police, cyber ​​criminals started booking for darshan, worship, Rudrabhishek and aarti by creating a fake website in the name of Kashi Vishwanath temple. Currently, all types of bookings are closed on the original website of the temple due to Sawan month.

The thugs created the fake website in such a way that the devotees could not get to know that it was fake. The option of direct contact was given to those who visited the website. After the devotee logged in , his number was taken and money taken directly into the account.

Also, the home page opened as soon as one clicked on the fake website and on puja booking. The website told the devotees to contact the local Pandit . Also, two mobile numbers 091-09335471019/ 09198302474 were also given. The thugs also used to ask for money online from Panditji’s number.

Through his letter to DGP Prashant Kumar and police commissioner Mohit Agarwal, temple CEO Vishwabhushan Mishra has demanded that the fake website of the temple be deleted and action be taken against the cyber thugs.