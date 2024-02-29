Fatehpur jail inmate donates earnings to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Wednesday received a cheque of ₹1075 from one Ziaul Hasan lodged in Fatehpur prison who donated his one-and- a-half month’s earnings in the prison to Ram Lalla. The Trust receives donations from all over the country from people willing to donate for the ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir. (Pic for representation)

The letter was delivered at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

The Trust received a letter from the Fatehpur jail superintendent informing about prisoner Ziaul Hasan’s decision to donate ₹1075 which he had earned by executing his task of sweeping a portion of the prison campus.

“The Trust has received a letter and a State Bank of India cheque of ₹1075 from Fatehpur jail superintendent,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, Ayodhya.

“From the letter, we came to know that prisoner Ziaul Hasan had donated ₹1075 to Ram Lalla. The Trust has deposited the cheque in its bank account,” added Sharma.

Hasan is a resident of Ram Janki Puram of Fatehpur district.

On January 22 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla and from the very next day the temple was opened for devotees.