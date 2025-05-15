Father’s morale-boosting message wins hearts after son’s 60% CBSE result

Success in examinations is temporary but the parental encouragement necessary to instill the courage to face various challenges posed by life can be permanent. The father’s post on X (HT )

Whether a child scores 90%, 60% or even less, it necessary for parents to shun the path of panic, rebuke and scorn and, instead, deliver a morale-boosting message to their wards: “We can start life from anywhere, anytime.”

This is the sum and substance of a heart-warming and eye-catching message posted by an education official whose son passed the CBSE Class 12 exam with 60% marks.

Aligarh basic education officer Rakesh Singh also posted his son Rishi Singh’s marksheet. His post has been reposted by 230 X users.

“... all the parents should encourage their children to pass the examinations which life will throw before them every now and then as they move out of the protective boundary of their schools and step into colleges to pursue their higher studies that will define their personality and character,” Rakesh Singh wrote on X.

His post read: “My son Rishi has passed his intermediate examination with 60% marks, many congratulations and best wishes son.”

Delving into the thought behind his post, Rakesh Singh wrote, “As soon as I posted his marksheet on social media, my son asked, “Papa, are you not angry that I have got such average marks?’ I told him ‘no, I am not angry, rather I am as happy today as I would have never been on my selection in government services’.”

“Because you obtained 60% marks, I had only 52% marks in graduation, 60% in high school and 75% in intermediate. Those children who have got low marks or could not pass, their parents need not be disappointed and panic. We can start life from anywhere, anytime. I completed my intermediate and went to give the entrance test for graduation. I got admission in Allahabad University. As a boy, I did not know the ABC of history, yet scored 80% marks in history in 2000 in the Public Service Commission. I proved it, because of my determination.”

“Talent is present in every child,” he further wrote.

“… I want to specially congratulate the parents of those children who have not achieved success. Remember your child is a precious creation of this universe, he will definitely grow up some day and do well...” Rakesh Singh’s post read.

A retired basic education officer, Lalita Pradeep, wrote: “It is inspiring to see your journey. Plz convey my good wishes to your son. Children learn from parents the basic values of life. I’m sure guardians will find it inspiring.”

Rishi Singh obtained 66 in English (core), 62 in geography, 70 in physical education, 53 in political science and 50 in history.

He wants to become a lawyer and is waiting for counselling for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) to begin.