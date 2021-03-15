Filling work of Ram temple foundation starts
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Monday started filling work of Ram temple’s foundation after performing vedic rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi.
Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust and its other members performed the rituals, after which engineered material was spread over the foundation.
The remaining work related to spreading of engineered material, a mixture of several buildings’ material, in the foundation will be done from April 9 when the trust is expected to receive supply of the requisite material.
Till then, rollers will be used to level the 13,000 sq metre dug-up area of the temple’s foundation.
“Around 40 feet deep foundation of Ram temple will be filled by August this year,” Rai told media persons at Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya, on Monday.
“The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, had informed us about the presence of 12 feet debris at the foundation site after carrying out technical survey of the ground,” said Rai.
The NGRI experts had suggested removing this debris to make the temple’s foundation strong, Rai added.
The temple’s foundation, which will be 107 feet above sea level, will be made by layers of stones. For filling the foundation, gitti (pebble) of Banda, coarse sand, fly ash and asbestos will be used.
