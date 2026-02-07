Final voter list for Uttar Pradesh on April 10 instead of March 6

The final electoral rolls for Uttar Pradesh will now be published on April 10 instead of March 6 as the Election Commission (EC) on Friday revised the dates of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state for the fourth time. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa at a press conference in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Making the announcement here, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said the deadline for the claims and objection phase has been extended by a month to March 6. The notice phase has been extended to March 27, he added.

“According to the original schedule, the period for filing claims and objections was from January 6 to February 6.However, following a meeting with recognised national and state political parties on January 27, during which many of them sought more time, a proposal was sent to the EC,” the CEO said.

“The EC has decided to extend the last date for filing claims and objections from February 6 to March 6. This gives voters another month to submit Form 6 for the inclusion of their names, Form 7 for deletion and for corrections or objections,” he said.

Under the earlier schedule, the claims and objections phase was scheduled from January 6 to February 6 and the notice phase from January 6 to February 27.

“The final voter list for the state will now be published on April 10,” he said.

The SIR process was launched in Uttar Pradesh on November 4 with house-to-house enumeration. The first phase of the enumeration concluded on December 4 but was extended first to December 11 and then to December 26.

On December 30, the EC again revised the SIR dates in Uttar Pradesh. Thereafter, the draft voter list was published on January 6. The final publication of the voter list was then scheduled for March 6.

The draft roll listed 125.5 million voters, down from 154.4 million voters in the roll published on October 27, 2025, after special summary revision – a shrink of 18.7% voters in Uttar Pradesh. The EC flagged 32.6 million (3.26 crore) voters for notices. Among them, notices are being issued to 10.4 million voters due to non-mapping with the 2003 SIR. In addition, notices are being issued to 22.2 million voters for logical discrepancies in their forms.

Among 32.6 million voters, notices have been generated for 23.7 million voters and booth level officers (BLOs) have handed over notices to 86.27 lakh (8.63 million) voters. The EC has completed hearings for 30.30 lakh (3.03 million) voters.

Meanwhile, under the claims and objections phase, EC is receiving Form 6 for enrolment as voters, Form 7 for the deletion of names and Form 8 for shifting of residence and correction of entries in the existing electoral rolls.

The CEO said 37.81 lakh (3.78 million) Form 6 applications were received for enrolment as voters from January 6 to February 4.

Before the publication of draft rolls,16.18 lakh (1.62 million) Form 6 were submitted.

On February 5, the penultimate day for the claim and objection phase according to earlier schedule, 3.57 lakh (357,000) Form 6 were received for enrolment as voters. With the extension of the dates, more people are expected to apply for enrolment as voters.

Till February 4, 82,684 Form 7 were submitted for deletion of names. Before the publication of draft rolls, 49,399 Form 7 were submitted for deletion of names. A total of 9.50 lakh (950,000) Form 8 were submitted for shifting of residence and correction of entries in the existing electoral rolls.

The UP CEO also urged the ECI to increase the strength of assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) to expedite the hearing of notices.

The EC initially appointed 2,042 AEROs and appointed 6,948 more on January 27, taking the total number to 8,990.

To facilitate voters, booth-level officers (BLOs) will be available with the draft electoral roll at polling stations between 10 am and 12 noon on all working days. They will also carry the lists of absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate and refused-to-sign voters, as well as the lists of those with mapping discrepancies, to help citizens verify their status.

The draft roll is available on the EC’s website and on the CEO Uttar Pradesh website, Rinwa said, adding that copies have also been provided to recognised political parties and their booth-level agents.