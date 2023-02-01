‘Fire safety needs to be prioritised’

Yet another fire incident occurred in the city, at a battery-charging centre housed below a gymnasium in the four-storey SS Tower, near Badshah Nagar Metro station, on Tuesday.

In the incident, 25 people, including five women, got trapped in Olympia Gym on the fourth floor of the building.

Frequent fire incidents in public places in the state capital have highlighted fire safety standards – or the lack of them – in the city. We spoke to a few fitness centres and gym owners to find out how well they are prepared for such fire episodes.

Jugal Sachdeva, co-owner of Club Moments hotel and gym, says, “Negligence about fire safety issues has gone up everywhere, hence, the rise in cases. Only a handful of establishments seem to be prepared for it. We have made it a point to arrange regular fire drills for our staff. Also, checking of fire equipment at the right time and getting it serviced/refilled on time is a must. We would never put any life in danger.”

Running a public place is not an easy task but maintaining safety should be prioritised always, asserts Vikas Singh from Fusion Fitness. “Ours is a big set-up. Still, we manage to keep all safety measures in check: be it fire extinguisher points, or, how to use them swiftly in case of an emergency. See, none can foretell what’s in store but we can be careful and cautious,” he adds.

Many feel that rampant construction in the city, and many buildings running without NOCs from the fire department, is also the reason for increasing fire incidents in the city.

Vineet Saxena of Dreamfitness Centre says, “When the basic requirements of urban commercial buildings are amiss, then whatever efforts are made later, are in vain. A functional fire exit is a must. Also, patrons should be careful while using fitness tools as well as be aware and ask questions. At the end of the day, it’s human life that is at stake.”

For Shivam Bajpai of Multifit Gym, the usage of electric power in gyms is common but the trick lies in how equipment is used and also informing and training staff about the correct usage of safety tools.