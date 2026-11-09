Firozabad: 17-year-old gangrape survivor dies; 3 accused arrested

A 17-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted by two men in Firozabad, succumbed to injuries on Friday, police said. The victim sustained severe injuries around her neck and was on ventilator support. (For representation)

The victim, who was assaulted with bricks and sustained grievous injuries, died without getting her police statement recorded. Three people, including a man who was known to the teen, have been arrested, the police added.

The alleged incident took place on October 31, when the girl stepped out of the house to attend nature’s call. According to the police, a preliminary probe suggested the accused who was known to her arrived with his elder brother and a friend and dragged her to a spot. The man who knew her and his friend took turns to rape her, while the elder brother stood guard.

The police said all the three accused – in their early 20s – also hit the girl with bricks when she resisted and fled after committing the crime.

“The girl was initially hospitalised at Trauma Center in Firozabad but later referred to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra when her condition deteriorated. She died on Friday,” Shikohabad deputy superintendent of police Jaibind Gupta said.

“Two people were arrested following an encounter on November 2 and the third was arrested on November 3. The police will ensure a speedy trial in the case,” he added.

Gupta said the victim sustained severe injuries around her neck and was on ventilator support, and that her statement could not be recorded because of her condition.

The FIR at Khergarh police station of Firozabad has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, mainly attempt to murder, kidnapping and gangrape, and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Police said the SC ST Act had also been invoked in case.