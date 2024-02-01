Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Firozabad to be renamed as Chandranagar: Minister

Speaking in a programme organized to mark the 33rd Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh Jain Vidya Research Institute in Gomtinagar, Singh said in ancient times Firozabad was known as Chandranagar and Jain king Chandrasen was its ruler. It was named Firozabad by foreign invaders in the 15th century. The old name Chandranagar would be restored by the state government very soon

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said here on Wednesday that the state government would soon change the name of Firozabad district to Chandranagar.

The state government would also launch various schemes for the development of tourism in the district, the minister said. (Pic for representation)

Speaking in a programme organized to mark the 33rd Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh Jain Vidya Research Institute in Gomtinagar, Singh said in ancient times Firozabad was known as Chandranagar and Jain king Chandrasen was its ruler. It was named Firozabad by foreign invaders in the 15th century. The old name Chandranagar would be restored by the state government very soon. The state government would also launch various schemes for the development of tourism in the district, he said.

Singh unveiled the statue of Vardhamana Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism in the Jain Research Institute . He said Shauripur, the birthplace of 22nd Tirthankar Neminath and Bateshwar, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, were being developed and the state government had allocated 138 crore for this purpose.

Singh said the state government would organize the India-Nepal Friendship Festival-2023 in districts bordering Nepal, from February 1 to 21.

