Flash mode resumed at 20 key intersections in Lucknow to ease traffic during peak heat hours

With temperatures soaring in the city, the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has resumed flash mode at 20 major intersections to provide commuters relief from long waits at signals during peak afternoon heat. From 1 pm to 4 pm, traffic lights at these junctions will switch to blinking yellow, allowing vehicles to proceed with caution rather than waiting for green signals. For representation only (HT)

Deputy commissioner of police (trafic) Kamlesh Dixit confirmed the initiative, stating, “This initiative has been restarted at 20 major junctions, just like last year, to ease movement during the hottest part of the day.” The intersections include Kapoorthala, Puraniya, Ambedkar Park, Hahnemann, Manoj Pandey Chauraha, Sapru Marg, Kathauta, and Gwari crossings, among others.

This measure is part of the broader Heat Action Plan, aimed at reducing commuter inconvenience during sweltering afternoon hours. Officials believe that cutting down on idle time at signals—particularly when traffic is light—will not only improve flow but also protect citizens from heat-related risks like sunstroke and exhaustion.

“This move not only enhances comfort for drivers but also contributes to smoother traffic flow during low-congestion hours,” Dixit added, noting that more junctions could be included based on real-time traffic assessments.

A Lucknow Smart City official, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained that the ITMS is being implemented under the Smart City project, with the Traffic Police as its user. “The control room under ITMS continuously monitors vehicle flow and activates flash mode based on live conditions and traffic patterns at specific intersections across the city,” he added.

The official also mentioned that ITMS manages around 44 key intersections in the city, all equipped with cameras and smart traffic lights under centralised control.

The flash mode strategy was first introduced in 2024 and received positive feedback. At the time, then-municipal commissioner and CEO of the Lucknow Smart City project, Inderjit Singh, launched the initiative to enhance road convenience during the summer months. Initially applied to 21 junctions, the number has since been optimised based on traffic trends and public feedback.

Significantly, the ITMS system is equipped with smart sensors and cameras that assess real-time congestion. When traffic is heavy, standard signal cycles resume. If roads are relatively clear, flash mode is triggered to avoid unnecessary stops.

Authorities have assured that the adaptive system will remain in place throughout the summer, with regular assessments to identify additional intersections for inclusion.

Though seemingly minor in scale, the move underscores increasing attention to climate-responsive urban traffic management and commuter well-being in Lucknow as summer temperatures continue to rise.