Flight cancellations, missing baggage: Tough times for IndiGo passengers in Lucknow

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the Lucknow airport on Friday as 14 IndiGo flights to various destinations from the state capital were cancelled, resulting in chaotic scenes at the airline’s counters. The cancellations fuelled anger amid financial losses and missing baggage for the travellers who had planned their journeys months in advance. (SOURCED)

More than 50 passengers arriving on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Lucknow at 5 a.m. — after enduring a 16-hour delay — discovered that their luggage was missing. Instead, bags belonging to passengers from a Mumbai-bound flight had mistakenly landed in Lucknow.

“We were not informed about the 16-hour delay, and then we found our luggage missing. This is harassment and completely unprofessional,” said Akshay Mishra, a passenger.

Another passenger Shahnawaz, who had to travel onwards to Bahraich, was distraught: “All my luggage is missing. I don’t know how or when I will get it back. Now my entire travel plan is disrupted.”

According to airport officials, around 14 IndiGo flights to various destinations from Lucknow were cancelled on Friday alone.

Many travellers allege they were not informed in advance about cancellations or massive delays, causing them to arrive at the airport only to discover that their flights had vanished from the schedule.

Despite booking early to secure lower dynamic fares, many found themselves forced to purchase last-minute tickets on other airlines at nearly four times the original cost — all while awaiting refunds from IndiGo that have yet to be processed.

Ranjana Singh, who had booked a morning flight to Delhi to catch an onward connection to New York, said, “My morning flight was cancelled. They promised to put me on the evening flight, and that too was cancelled. If they had informed me earlier, I could have taken a taxi to Delhi. Now I may miss my New York flight because of this unprofessional attitude,” she said, visibly distressed.

Similarly, S.K. Srivastava — scheduled to fly to Ahmedabad and then onward to the U.S. — was left scrambling for alternatives with his worried family.

“I have never seen such unprofessional behaviour in the past, will they compensate me for the loss if my family doesn’t reach the US in time,” he said.

Rishabh Shukla and Ravi Motiani, who were supposed to head to Ahmedabad for an important corporate meeting, were stranded for hours.

“We had hotel bookings and a scheduled check-in. All that money will now go to waste, I am telling my company that flights here are cancelled and we would not be able to attend the meeting,” Shukla said.

Mohammad Ibrahim, who needed to reach Mumbai to board a flight to Riyadh to rejoin his job, said his plans were now in jeopardy. “I will not be able to catch the connecting flight to Royadh.”

Medical passengers like Samad Khan, who had a scheduled consultation at Tata Hospital, also missed essential appointments.

He said, “ Now I will have to get tests performed here and wait for the next appointment.”

“IndiGo owes not just refunds but an explanation and accountability. Their poor communication, missing baggage, no refreshments or stay, and minimal support, show their careless attitude towards consumers,” he added.

Stranded passengers said no refreshments, meals, or hotel stay were offered, despite long hours spent waiting and pleading for assistance.