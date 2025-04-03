‘Fluctuating weather hits 50% mango flower in Lko belt’

Fluctuating weather in the last two months has affected the mango crop during the flowering season in the mango belt of Mal and Malihabad, scientists aver. However, they still anticipate an overall good yield this year. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Principal scientist and head of the department, crop protection, ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Rehmankhera, PK Shukla, said, “50% of the mango flowering in Maal and Malihabad region and districts around Lucknow was destroyed due to unusual weather pattern in February and March which is the time when the mango flowers (buar) bloom.”

He added, “The sudden rise and drop in temperatures in the last two months was bad for mango flowers which need stable weather to grow and survive. The overuse of pesticides is also one of the reasons for destruction.”

According to the ICAR scientist, despite the loss of flowers and it affecting the produce, mango lovers will still have their fill. “The overall produce will be good compared to last year as the flowers and young fruit in other parts of the state are reported to be safe and growing well,” Shukla said.

Explaining the mango flowering dynamics, Shailendra Rajan, ex-director, ICAR, Lucknow said, “The last days of February to mid-March is a critical time for the flowering of mango trees, ultimately, influencing the crop load. Cold conditions like temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius at night are not good for newly developed embryos as it has a chance to be aborted owing to the cold.”