‘Focus on enhancing research, improving university’s ranking’: New LU V-C outlines priorities

LUCKNOW After stepping in as the new vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, Prof Jai Prakash Saini has begun to address the numerous challenges facing the institution. In a discussion with HT, the V-C emphasised that his primary focus remains on enhancing research, fostering innovation and improving the university’s rankings. Additionally, he is committed to understanding and tackling the key issues affecting both students and faculty, ensuring that their concerns are acknowledged and addressed. Edited excerpts: Prof Jai Prakash Saini has begun to address the numerous challenges facing the institution. (Sourced)

Q What are your plans to tackle the financial crisis which the university is currently facing?

A I am informed about the financial health of the university, but I am yet to understand it in-depth from the officials in the finance department. After gaining insights about it, I will try bringing the picture in front of government officials and discuss ways to uplift the financial situation. I would also work upon possible solutions such as resource generation, revenue, expenditure and investments. I will work upon a proper strategy for the same.

Q Your focus areas and how are you planning to act upon them?

A My focus will be on improving quality of education, especially in terms of research. I will also concentrate on enhancing the university’s rankings and have a re-look on various policy decisions to ensure maximum gain in terms of research outcome. Optimal utilisation of existing resources will also be my area of focus.

Q. How do you plan to implement your technical expertise in the university’s day-to-day working?

A My technical expertise will have a positive impact on the university...will try implementing it to bring transparency in day-to-day working of the institution.

Q. How are you planning to resolve problems faced by teachers, students?

A The university works efficiently with collaboration and support from teachers and students. I will ensure all teachers get their dues, which will ensure efficiency. I would like to set up a transparent system where grievances of teachers and students are heard and resolved. I will also ensure interaction with affiliated colleges where I want to create an atmosphere of quality education and 100% enrollment, which, in turn, will also help the university in strengthening its resources.