Foreigners unreported: Varanasi hotel staff booked for Form C violation

A case was registered on Saturday against a hotel director and manager here in the Bhelupur police station area for allegedly accommodating foreign nationals without completing the mandatory Form C, officials said. The action followed intelligence reports indicating that approximately 10 foreigners from various countries were staying at the premises. Representational image (Sourced)

A senior officer stated that Form C is an online system through which hotels, guesthouses, hospitals, and property owners must report details of foreign guests within 24 hours of their arrival, as required under the Foreigners Act for security and immigration purposes.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gaurav Kumar said a police team inspected the hotel, detected irregularities, and subsequently lodged the FIR.

Police said a team visited the hotel after receiving information and found that the director had allegedly ignored the rules and allowed the visitors to stay without submitting Form C.

Durgakund outpost in-charge Vikas Kumar Mishra, in his complaint filed on Friday, stated that 10 foreigners, including two from Japan and others from Australia, Italy, Canada, and the USA, had arrived at different times, but the mandatory Form C entries were not made.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against hotel director Rajiv Singh and manager Nitesh Singh under section 318 (4) BNS, section 7 of the Foreigners Act 1946, section 14A of the Foreigners Act 1946, and section 5 of the Registration of Foreigners Act at Bhelupur police station.