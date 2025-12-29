Four personnel of the Indian Army sustained injuries in an accidental explosion that occurred during a routine firing exercise at the reserved Badkala firing range in Saharanpur district on Saturday evening, police confirmed on Sunday. Four army men hurt in explosion mishap at Saharanpur firing range

The incident took place while soldiers were engaged in standard training activities at the range, located in the Behat tehsil area. Superintendent of police (Rural) Sagar Jain stated that the blast happened abruptly, resulting in injuries to the four personnel.

“During routine firing exercises, suddenly an explosion occurred, injuring four army personnel,” Jain told reporters.

Immediate response teams from Mirzapur and Behat police stations arrived at the scene and promptly evacuated the injured soldiers to the Behat Primary Health Centre for initial treatment. Due to the severity of their conditions, two of the injured were subsequently referred to the district hospital for advanced medical care.

The injured personnel have been identified as Suresh (45), Pavitra (35), Deepak (27), and Praveen (30). According to Jain, Deepak and Suresh were being treated at the higher facility. Army officials assured that all four soldiers were stable and under proper medical supervision.

“All personnel are safe and are receiving appropriate treatment,” Jain added.

An official inquiry was initiated to determine the exact cause of the explosion and to implement measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

The Badkala firing range, situated in the Shivalik forest region, is a designated area for military training exercises.

No further details on the nature of the explosion were released pending the investigation’s outcome.