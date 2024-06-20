Four inmates booked after mobile phones recovered from Ayodhya jail

After recovery of mobile phones from Ayodhya district jail, three jail guards were suspended for negligence in duty on Tuesday by jail superintendent, confirmed senior jail officials here on Wednesday. (Pic for representation)

They said an FIR for violation of jail manual was lodged against four jail inmates with City Kotwali of Ayodhya district in this regard.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

An official at UP Prison Administration and Reform Services headquarters in Lucknow confirmed that Ayodhya jail senior superintendent Udai Pratap Mishra conducted surprise inspection at high security barracks on suspicion of usage of mobile phones by some inmates on Tuesday. “Three keypad mobile phones were found hidden in the ground near the electric pole. These mobile phones were found packed in polythene,” said the official.

He said further enquiry confirmed that these mobile phones were used by four jail inmates identified as Ankit Agrahari, Sachin Jaiswal, Shyam Yadav and Ankit Bhati lodged in jail for the past many months. He said the mobile phones have been seized after registering an FIR for violation of jail manual and bringing in mobile phones in connivance with jail personnel.

He said the jail senior superintendent has also written to the headquarters to shift the jails of the accused four inmates who have been allegedly violating the norms regularly.