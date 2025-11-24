Four minority welfare officials, including a joint director, in the state have come under scrutiny for allegedly granting benefits to UK-based cleric Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, who’s under investigation for his alleged links with radical elements in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir, confirmed senior Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials. Four U.P. officials granted salary, pension benefits to UK cleric: ATS

The cleric, who’s originally from Sant Kabir Nagar, was granted salary, leave, and voluntary retirement benefits despite his taking British citizenship years ago, they added.

An ATS official said that these four officials were earlier posted in Azamgarh, where they allegedly facilitated financial and service-related benefits to the cleric. He said these officials were later transferred and were presently posted in Lucknow, Bareilly, Amethi and Ghaziabad.

He said an FIR against the cleric and other unidentified officials of minority welfare has already been registered in Sant Kabir Nagar on November 2.

“An investigation by the ATS revealed that Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, originally from Sant Kabir Nagar, had been living abroad since 2007-2008 and acquired British citizenship in 2013. Despite this, he continued drawing a salary from an Azamgarh madrasa till July 31, 2017. Khan was granted voluntary retirement along with full pension benefits thereafter,” he said.

“The cleric is reported to have illegally received about ₹16 lakh in salary while living abroad. In 2017, he was granted voluntary retirement (VRS), following which he allegedly received GPF and pension benefits as well,” the ATS official added.

He said the police have already sent a report for stern action against them and recovery of the money that was granted in the form of salary and pension to the cleric.

He further stated the cleric maintained links with religious groups in Pakistan and travelled to several cities there under the pretext of Islamic preaching. He said the cleric allegedly remained in contact with separatist leaders in Jammu & Kashmir and certain other suspicious individuals. Investigators further claim he operated a radical activity under the banner of “Dawat-e-Islam” and attempted to conceal the sources and use of foreign funding for madrasa operations in India.

The official said records show that Khan was appointed as an assistant teacher at Darul Uloom Ahle Sunnat Madrasa Ashrafia Misbahul Uloom in Azamgarh on July 12, 1984.