Four UP death cases under human rights panel’s scrutiny

The Uttar Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (UPSHRC) has sought inquiry reports from the district magistrates of Gorakhpur, Pilibhit, Banda and Azamgarh in four cases involving alleged deaths and concerns over public safety, custodial safeguards and medical care. Uttar Pradesh State Human Rights Commission

Acting on complaints filed by Delhi-based social activist Krishna Rajput, the commission issued notices to the respective district administrations, setting deadlines between January 5 and 7, 2027.

In Gorakhpur, the commission sought a report on an electrocution incident during an immersion procession at Rajhi Chauraha in the Gulriha area on October 21. The complaint said Vicky, Lucky and Chandan died after coming into contact with an electric wire, while around 12 others sustained burn injuries. The report is due on January 6, with the matter listed for January 7.

In Pilibhit, the commission sought an inquiry into the alleged death of Abru at the district jail on October 20 while in judicial custody. The complaint called for an examination of the cause of death and possible lapses in custodial safeguards. The report is due on January 7, and the matter will be considered on January 8.

In Banda, the commission sought a report on Radha’s death following an incident at Community Health Centre (CHC), Atarra, on October 19. The complaint raised concerns over the medical care provided and alleged possible negligence. The report is due on January 7, with the matter listed for January 8.

In Azamgarh, the commission sought an inquiry into the death of Shreyans Yadav, a resident of Jagdishpur village, who allegedly died at home on October 19. The complaint sought determination of the cause of death and appropriate action if anyone was found responsible. The report is due on January 5, with the matter scheduled for January 6.

The commission will consider further action after receiving the reports. The notices seek inquiry into the allegations and do not establish negligence or wrongdoing.