Fresh Covid-19 cases: UP reports 16, Lucknow 8
Fresh Covid-19 cases: UP reports 16, Lucknow 8

Among the fresh cases, three are children. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:25 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported eight fresh Covid-19 cases out of the total sixteen new cases reported in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to the data from the state health department, Lucknow on Sunday had reported just one fresh case. The total active Covid-19 cases under treatment in Lucknow are 33 now.

Among the fresh cases, three are children, four residents of Cantonment area and one from Aliganj area. Among the children one was going to school and so samples of other students and staff had also been taken, said a senior health official. “Also, samples of the confirmed Covid-19 patients have been sent for genome sequencing,” the official added.

