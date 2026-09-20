Fresh FIR against two Gonda women for remarks against ASP chief Azad

Two women already facing criminal cases in Gonda have been booked again, this time over allegedly abusive and provocative remarks against Nagina MP and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandrashekhar Azad in a social media video. The latest FIR was registered late Saturday night at Kaudiya police station on a complaint by sub-inspector Yogendra Yadav. (For representation)

One of the accused is already named in five criminal cases, while the other was booked in July earlier this year for allegedly threatening Azad and using abusive language against him. The latest FIR was registered late Saturday night at Kaudiya police station on a complaint by sub-inspector Yogendra Yadav over the alleged remarks, officials said.

Former Bhim Army functionary Ramkishun Kohli shared the September 18 video on social media and sought police action, following which the fresh FIR was registered.

In the video, one of the women allegedly questioned why Azad had not visited Gonda and challenged him to come to the district. She also allegedly used abusive and caste-related language and claimed that they were not afraid of criminal cases.

According to police records, the woman facing five cases is a social media content creator from the Itiyathok police station area. One of the cases against her relates to allegedly inflammatory and controversial social media posts concerning the killing of businessman Vinod Sahni. She has around 12,000 Facebook followers.

The second accused, from the Kaudiya area, has around 42,000 Facebook followers and posts reels featuring Bhojpuri songs. On July 3, she was booked on a complaint alleging that she had threatened to assault Azad with footwear and used abusive language against him.

The latest video surfaced a day after Azad cancelled his September 17 visit to Gonda, where he was scheduled to meet Sahni’s family. The businessman’s killing has triggered political tension in the district.

Azad had earlier attempted to visit Gonda on September 13 but was stopped by police in Barabanki and sent back. A scuffle subsequently broke out between his supporters and police personnel.