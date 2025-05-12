Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr: YEIDA to allot 55 plots to set up eco-friendly units

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is offering industrial plots in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Bulandshahr districts where 55 industrial plots will be allotted in Sectors 29, 32, and 33. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In this allotment process, 50 plots up to 8000 square meters and five plots larger than 8000 square meters will be allotted through e-auction.

The YEIDA has invited applications by May 29. In these plots, over 240 non-polluting industries—from toy, apparel, and furniture parks to ODOP units and MSME- will be set up.

YEIDA’s eco-industrial scheme offers 50 plots—from 300 sqm to 8,000 sqm—for specialised parks and general industry, plus larger sites above 8,000 sqm. The biggest parcel, Plot 68A in Sector 32, spans 17,020 sqm. Reserve prices start at ₹64.16 lakh, with the top premium set at ₹22.91 crore.

Eligible industries range from pulse mills to X-ray machines and telecommunication equipment manufacturers.

Allotments will be made through an e-auction process and detailed information is available on the official YEIDA website brochure.

Only those plots which receive more than three valid bid applications will be included in the final e-auction, which is expected to be conducted in early July. Plots with a single bid will not be allotted, and all associated charges including the EMD and processing fee will be refunded to such applicants.