Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gkp student murder: Accused’s houses vandalised, 3 cops suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 07:57 pm IST

Senior superintendent of police (SP) Rajkaran Nayyar ordered the suspension of three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, for lapses in controlling the situation. S“We have deployed additional forces to ensure peace. Strict action will be taken against those responsible, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused,” Nayyar said.

At least three policemen were suspended for alleged negligence after the murder of a 17-year-old student sparked public outrage, with an angry mob vandalising the properties of the accused, who had fled the area.

Representational image (Sourced)
Representational image (Sourced)

Sudhir Bharti was allegedly killed on Friday at the playground of Co-operative Inter College in Pipraich, Gorakhpur.

On Saturday evening, after the last rites were performed in Munderi Garhwa village, angry residents gathered and vandalised the accused’s homes and shops. The mob damaged household items and threw stored grain onto the roads.

Though police had arrested two of the four named accused, villagers remained dissatisfied with the pace of the investigation. The growing unrest forced authorities to deploy additional police personnel to restore order.

Senior superintendent of police (SP) Rajkaran Nayyar ordered the suspension of three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, for lapses in controlling the situation.

“We have deployed additional forces to ensure peace. Strict action will be taken against those responsible, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused,” Nayyar said.

Police confirmed that two suspects are in custody, while search operations continue to apprehend the absconding accused.

The deceased’s family submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate, demanding swift arrests, strict legal action, financial compensation and a government job for a family member.

“People are angry and want justice. That is why they came out on the streets,” said a resident.

The situation is under control, with police maintaining a strong presence in the area to prevent further violence.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Gkp student murder: Accused’s houses vandalised, 3 cops suspended
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Three policemen were suspended for negligence following the murder of 17-year-old Sudhir Bharti in Gorakhpur, which incited public outrage and mob vandalism targeting the accused's properties. While two suspects are in custody, villagers demand swift justice and compensation. Authorities have deployed additional police to maintain order as investigations continue and unrest persists.