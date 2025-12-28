Gkp student murder: Accused’s houses vandalised, 3 cops suspended

At least three policemen were suspended for alleged negligence after the murder of a 17-year-old student sparked public outrage, with an angry mob vandalising the properties of the accused, who had fled the area. Representational image (Sourced)

Sudhir Bharti was allegedly killed on Friday at the playground of Co-operative Inter College in Pipraich, Gorakhpur.

On Saturday evening, after the last rites were performed in Munderi Garhwa village, angry residents gathered and vandalised the accused’s homes and shops. The mob damaged household items and threw stored grain onto the roads.

Though police had arrested two of the four named accused, villagers remained dissatisfied with the pace of the investigation. The growing unrest forced authorities to deploy additional police personnel to restore order.

Senior superintendent of police (SP) Rajkaran Nayyar ordered the suspension of three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, for lapses in controlling the situation.

“We have deployed additional forces to ensure peace. Strict action will be taken against those responsible, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused,” Nayyar said.

Police confirmed that two suspects are in custody, while search operations continue to apprehend the absconding accused.

The deceased’s family submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate, demanding swift arrests, strict legal action, financial compensation and a government job for a family member.

“People are angry and want justice. That is why they came out on the streets,” said a resident.

The situation is under control, with police maintaining a strong presence in the area to prevent further violence.