Gomti Book Festival: Over 2 lakh visitors; 51,000 books fly off the shelves in five days

By the fifth day of the nine-day Gomti Book Festival, more than 2 lakh visitors had attended and over 51,000 books were sold, according to data released by the National Book Trust on Thursday. The festival, which continues till September 28, is open daily from 11 am to 8 pm. The festival, which continues till September 28, is open daily from 11 am to 8 pm. (HT)

The day began with a puppet storytelling session by Amrit Nagpal, followed by a ‘mindfulness’ workshop with Jaishree Sethi, where children practised mindful breathing and paper-based activities. In the art and craft workshop, Namik Sherpa guided students in making colourful paper swans, followed by a session titled ‘Into the Storyland’.

In the literary sessions, renowned short-story writer and novelist Shivmurti shared insights on his creativity and experiences and importance of impactful quality literature over quantity. In the following session on diversity of literature for teenagers, writers Akanksha Pare Kashiv and Sudhanshu Gupt stressed the need for engaging content for teenagers. Thereafter, writer Sadhana Balwate spoke about choosing diverse subjects, the language she uses, and her creative methods.

In the cultural evening, a play titled ‘Karnagatha’ on the valour, sacrifice and destiny of Karna was staged by Bharatendu Natya Akademi (BNA). Inspired by Shivaji Sawant’s ‘Mrityunjay,’ Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s ‘Rashmirathi’ and Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Karna-Kunti Samvad’, the play explores the life, struggles and moral dilemmas of Karna, one of the most compelling figures of the Mahabharata.